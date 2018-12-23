Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$68.00” Price Target for Molson Coors Brewing (TAP)

Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molson Coors Brewing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $55.44 and a 12-month high of $85.86. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

In related news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $168,181.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,000.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,785 shares of company stock worth $495,593. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

