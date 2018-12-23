MSA Safety (MSA) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded MSA Safety from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.29. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.53 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.28%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $168,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,147. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $1,126,654.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,718.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,755,082. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,459,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,257,000 after acquiring an additional 64,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,257,000 after acquiring an additional 64,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 38.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 62,186 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 22.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,134,000 after acquiring an additional 206,920 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

