Mustang Bio (MBIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.25

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 141080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Mustang Bio Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 50,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 528.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,903 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T (CAR T) cell technology. The company's CAR T product candidates include MB-101, a IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program which is in Phase I clinical study for glioblastoma; and MB-102, a CD123 CAR T cell program to treat acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; and MB-106, a CD20 CAR T cell program that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

