Mylan NV (MYL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,992 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mylan were worth $19,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 218,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 107,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYL. ValuEngine lowered Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Argus upgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Mylan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

