NAM COIN Market Cap Hits $0.00 (NAM)

NAM COIN (CURRENCY:NAM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. NAM COIN has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $158.00 worth of NAM COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NAM COIN has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. One NAM COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.49 or 0.10844989 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000316 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00001381 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00001147 BTC.

NAM COIN Coin Profile

NAM COIN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. NAM COIN’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins. NAM COIN’s official Twitter account is @inc_nam. NAM COIN’s official website is namchain.net.

Buying and Selling NAM COIN

NAM COIN can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAM COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAM COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAM COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

