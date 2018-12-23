NanoXplore (GRA) PT Set at C$2.65 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$2.65 target price on NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:GRA opened at C$1.34 on Wednesday. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

