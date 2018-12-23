Nathan’s Famous (NATH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Nathan’s Famous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

NASDAQ NATH opened at $63.10 on Thursday. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $107.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of -0.03.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Eide sold 7,362 shares of Nathan’s Famous stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $514,382.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Genson sold 370 shares of Nathan’s Famous stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $26,033.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,832 shares of company stock worth $620,166 in the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

