National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) Director Buys $18,480.00 in Stock

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Charles E. Green III acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $18,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at $197,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NKSH stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. National Bankshares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $256.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.23.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Bankshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,794,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Bankshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in National Bankshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 419,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in National Bankshares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in National Bankshares by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKSH. BidaskClub downgraded National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties.

