National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) PT Set at $28.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, www.tipranks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOV. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a strong sell rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen set a $39.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Argus set a $46.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $31.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.86.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.17. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 38,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 32.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 29.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 7,183 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

