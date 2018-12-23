NavCoin (NAV) Trading Up 27.2% Over Last 7 Days

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, NavCoin has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. NavCoin has a market cap of $12.02 million and $236,111.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00004714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00023925 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00036155 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00033960 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00155622 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 63,794,654 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, cfinex, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

