NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,733 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NBT Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NBTB opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.82. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $41.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.87 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

