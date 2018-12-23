Needham & Company LLC Trims Apple (AAPL) Target Price to $200.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Apple to $221.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC set a $205.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.36.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $770.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $22,911,997.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.