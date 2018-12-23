Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Major Shareholder Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Angie Muhleisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $52,060.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $56,420.00.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 98.19 and a quick ratio of 98.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.68. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 15.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

