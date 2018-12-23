Nephros (NEPH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Get Nephros alerts:

NEPH stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.65. Nephros has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nephros (NEPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.