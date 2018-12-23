Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 772,593 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nike worth $95,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in Nike by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie set a $87.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. HSBC set a $92.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/neuberger-berman-group-llc-reduces-stake-in-nike-inc-nke.html.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.