Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 36,127 Shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,127 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.55% of DTE Energy worth $109,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.08.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.39. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.62%.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $219,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,640. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.09.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

