Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 4,268 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Simon Property Group worth $102,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,718,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,625,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,746,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,249,000 after purchasing an additional 57,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,460,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,567,000 after purchasing an additional 445,506 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,037,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,122,000 after purchasing an additional 700,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $183.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.27.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPG stock opened at $164.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $145.78 and a one year high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

