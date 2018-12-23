New Home (NWHM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.34

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 4934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $120.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.50.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. New Home had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Second Curve Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares of New Home stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $68,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $348,685. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWHM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of New Home by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of New Home by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 705,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Home by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New Home by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 110,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

About New Home (NYSE:NWHM)

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

