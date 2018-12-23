New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 3,200 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CXO. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 6,733.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,405,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $825,616,000 after buying an additional 5,325,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,979,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,357,342,000 after buying an additional 3,450,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 33.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,029,458,000 after buying an additional 3,315,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,785,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,869,422,000 after buying an additional 1,416,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 38.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,960,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $757,752,000 after buying an additional 1,377,981 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $98.35 and a 12-month high of $163.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. Concho Resources had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $158.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.64.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

