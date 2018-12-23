New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires Shares of 33,198 Welltower Inc (WELL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $2,699,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $3,873,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $1,459,560,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $92,466,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

In other news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $317,704.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $70.41 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/new-mexico-educational-retirement-board-acquires-shares-of-33198-welltower-inc-well.html.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.