New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.38 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,844,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,865,000 after buying an additional 129,286 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 240,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,380,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 19.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 204.5% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $2,314,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,180,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,110,373.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

