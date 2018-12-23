New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Holdings Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,355 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $14.41 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 79.22% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $262.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.40 million. Analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

