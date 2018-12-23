New York Times (NYT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have declined in the past six months. Needless to say, soft advertising revenue, primarily the print, remain one of the headwinds. Total advertising revenue is projected to decline in the mid-single digits during the fourth quarter of 2018. Moreover, with adjusted operating costs expected to increase in the mid-single digits during the final quarter, operating profit may get hurt to an extent. Estimates have been declining lately. Nevertheless, the third quarter marked the fourth straight quarter of positive earnings and revenue surprises. Surely, the company has emerged from being a sole provider of news content and advertising on print publications. The company is diversifying its business, adding new revenue streams, strengthening its balance sheet and restructuring its portfolio. It had offloaded assets in order to re-focus on its core newspapers and pay more attention to its online activities.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NYT. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on New York Times to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays cut New York Times from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Denham sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $97,217.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 5.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 41.2% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 340,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

