NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $947,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $947,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/next-financial-group-inc-has-947000-position-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.