Nike (NKE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised Nike from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.13 and a 52 week high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Nike by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 104,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nike by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 531,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,361,000 after buying an additional 175,587 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nike by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $315,098,000 after buying an additional 237,127 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

