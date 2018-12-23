Noah Coin (NOAH) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Noah Coin (CURRENCY:NOAH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Noah Coin has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One Noah Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Livecoin. Noah Coin has a market cap of $11.67 million and approximately $156,706.00 worth of Noah Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noah Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.63 or 0.02665865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00150709 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00191367 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025314 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025347 BTC.

About Noah Coin

Noah Coin was first traded on October 20th, 2017. Noah Coin’s total supply is 91,584,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,687,957,978 tokens. Noah Coin’s official Twitter account is @NOAHCOIN_Proj and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noah Coin’s official website is noahcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Noah Coin

Noah Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, DDEX, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noah Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noah Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noah Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noah Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noah Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.