Noble (NE) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Noble (NYSE:NE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on Noble and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price target on Noble and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Noble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Noble from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.03.

Shares of NE stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Noble has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 79.51%. The business had revenue of $279.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NE. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $807,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Noble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Noble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 593,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Noble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Noble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,406,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after buying an additional 60,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

