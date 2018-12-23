Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 79,515 Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,515 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Corning worth $23,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 75.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,683,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,369 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 61.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,100,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,745,000 after buying an additional 1,562,192 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 81.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,225,000 after buying an additional 1,539,875 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Corning by 20.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,868,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,450,000 after buying an additional 986,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Corning by 455.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,179,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,628,000 after buying an additional 967,033 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 12,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $395,798.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,308 shares of company stock worth $2,126,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, LCD televisions, and other information display applications; optical fiber and cable and hardware and equipment products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

