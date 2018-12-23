Nordstrom (JWN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.22% from the stock’s previous close.

JWN has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordstrom from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 target price on Nordstrom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $549,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,713,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

