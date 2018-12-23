Northrop Grumman (NOC) Shares Gap Down to $243.62

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $248.96, but opened at $243.62. Northrop Grumman shares last traded at $235.24, with a volume of 3054438 shares.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.06.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Northrop Grumman announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,340,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,982,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $2,747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 668,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,732,000 after acquiring an additional 77,611 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 482,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,560,000 after acquiring an additional 86,735 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 370.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Northrop Grumman (NOC) Shares Gap Down to $243.62” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/northrop-grumman-noc-shares-gap-down-to-243-62.html.

About Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.