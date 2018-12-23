Northrop Grumman (NOC) Shares Gap Down to $243.62

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $248.96, but opened at $243.62. Northrop Grumman shares last traded at $235.24, with a volume of 3054438 shares.
NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 36.14%.
Northrop Grumman announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,340,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,982,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $2,747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 668,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,732,000 after acquiring an additional 77,611 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 482,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,560,000 after acquiring an additional 86,735 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 370.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.
