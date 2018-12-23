Novocure (NVCR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novocure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Novocure alerts:

Novocure stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Novocure has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $53.70.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novocure will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 38,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $167,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,845,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,620,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,623,000 after buying an additional 846,277 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,104,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,856,000 after buying an additional 519,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,365,000 after buying an additional 501,203 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,424,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,265,000 after buying an additional 476,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.