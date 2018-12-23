Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 567,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,188 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.20% of Nuance Communications worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUAN. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 373,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $199,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 387,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 158,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 28,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $494,357.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 346,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $156,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 323,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,295.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,660 shares of company stock worth $1,549,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $536.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

