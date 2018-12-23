Nucor Co. (NUE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Nucor has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 44 years. Nucor has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nucor to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of NUE opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $70.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Nucor had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

