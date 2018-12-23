NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,233 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.85% of NutriSystem worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NutriSystem by 64.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NutriSystem by 227.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in NutriSystem during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NutriSystem by 49.5% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NutriSystem during the second quarter valued at $207,000.

Get NutriSystem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRI opened at $43.26 on Friday. NutriSystem Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NutriSystem Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

NutriSystem declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRI. BidaskClub raised NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Barrington Research lowered NutriSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 10th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of NutriSystem in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised NutriSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NutriSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/nutrisystem-inc-ntri-shares-bought-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

NutriSystem Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI).

Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.