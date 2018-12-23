Oceaneering International (OII) Shares Gap Down to $11.66

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $11.66. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 81293 shares traded.

OII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.94 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Oceaneering International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alan R. Curtis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

