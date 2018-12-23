Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.03

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 22040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, October 11th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,822.15% and a negative return on equity of 133.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin F. Hanley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Bollag purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $100,224.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $211,224. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,427,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 92,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 92,335 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $3,461,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

