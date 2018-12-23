Olympus Labs (MOT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $149,373.00

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Olympus Labs has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $149,373.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Olympus Labs has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Olympus Labs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00001839 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Kyber Network, FCoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Olympus Labs alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.98 or 0.10790843 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000320 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00030744 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00001380 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00001122 BTC.

About Olympus Labs

MOT is a token. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,345,709 tokens. Olympus Labs’ official website is olympuslabs.io. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Olympus Labs’ official message board is medium.com/olympuslabsbc.

Buying and Selling Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, OKEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olympus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Olympus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olympus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.