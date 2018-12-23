Onespan (OSPN) Trading Down 8.7%

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s share price fell 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.28. 1,235,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 440% from the average session volume of 228,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Onespan in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Onespan from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $541.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. Onespan had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. Onespan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onespan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,030,000 after purchasing an additional 342,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 105,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,916,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 105,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 108,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,352,000. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onespan Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

