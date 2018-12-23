Oracle Co. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oracle in a report issued on Tuesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2019 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.66.

ORCL stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $191.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,683,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,100,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401,411 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4,306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,431,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $123,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,896,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,336,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,512,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,959,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,029,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $177,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,814.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,115 in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

