Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Orchid Island Capital’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 20 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently commented on ORC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.98. 3,456,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,881. The stock has a market cap of $308.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.37. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $9.52.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

