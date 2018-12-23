Orgenesis (ORGS) Given Buy Rating at Dawson James

Dawson James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Orgenesis (NYSE:ORGS) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Shares of ORGS opened at $4.44 on Thursday.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Orgenesis (NYSE:ORGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a service and research company, focus on the development and manufacture of cell therapy for advanced medicinal products in the field of regenerative medicine industry. It operates through two segments, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy (CT) Business.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.