Orocobre (ORL) Price Target Lowered to C$6.60 at Eight Capital

Orocobre (TSE:ORL) had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.60 in a research note issued on Friday. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 120.74% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ORL opened at C$2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 42.57 and a quick ratio of 36.77. Orocobre has a 52 week low of C$2.99 and a 52 week high of C$7.36.

Get Orocobre alerts:

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.