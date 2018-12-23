Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Osisko gold royalties has a payout ratio of 222.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Osisko gold royalties to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.8%.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Shares of OR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 2,115,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,764. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $85.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy or” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

WARNING: “Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/osisko-gold-royalties-ltd-or-announces-0-04-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.