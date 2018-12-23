Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) Receives $22.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Bank of America raised Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut Owens-Illinois from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

OI stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. 4,961,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,028. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. Owens-Illinois has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 1.94%. Owens-Illinois’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 877.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 551,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 494,978 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 36.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,751,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after buying an additional 465,971 shares in the last quarter. Golub Group LLC increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 26.8% during the second quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 2,148,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,115,000 after buying an additional 453,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 17.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,958,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after buying an additional 441,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 15.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,105,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,345,000 after buying an additional 425,347 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.