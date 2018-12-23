Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2,381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Qorvo to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.46.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $86.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $884.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.57 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,433,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $273,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,322,254.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,850. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

