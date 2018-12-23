Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ViaSat by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its position in ViaSat by 28.8% during the third quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,020,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 675,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ViaSat by 55.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ViaSat during the third quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ViaSat by 24.7% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ViaSat from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

VSAT opened at $58.72 on Friday. ViaSat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.28 and a beta of 0.77.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Louis Ryan sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $187,654.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Doug Abts sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $464,400.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,641.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,786 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

