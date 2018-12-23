Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 918 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.80.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.92 and a fifty-two week high of $197.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 930 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $153,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doris P. Meister sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.24, for a total transaction of $133,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $57,196.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,164 shares of company stock worth $524,899. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

