Pacific Drilling (PACD) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Pacific Drilling an industry rank of 151 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Pacific Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PACD opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.46. Pacific Drilling has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $10,500.00.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The company reported ($6.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.67 million for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 175.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling SA engages in the business of floating rig drilling. Its products include pacific bora, pacific mistral, pacific scirocco, pacific khamsin, pacific santa ana, pacific sharav, pacific meltem, and pacific zonda. The company was founded on March 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

