Pagegroup PLC (PAGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 577 ($7.54).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGE. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 458 ($5.98) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target (up from GBX 560 ($7.32)) on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pagegroup to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

LON:PAGE traded down GBX 8.80 ($0.11) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 451.60 ($5.90). The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,502. Pagegroup has a 52 week low of GBX 414.50 ($5.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 566 ($7.40).

In other Pagegroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.42), for a total value of £66,574.69 ($86,991.62). Also, insider Stephen Ingham sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.42), for a total transaction of £491,000 ($641,578.47).

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

