Palo Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,760,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,066,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,565 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 171.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,509,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,672 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 16.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,231,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,472,000 after purchasing an additional 596,941 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,283,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,114,000 after purchasing an additional 374,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 992,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,672,000 after acquiring an additional 322,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $111.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.46. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $89.18 and a 12-month high of $133.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 14,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,854,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $385,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,051 shares of company stock worth $38,064,089 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

